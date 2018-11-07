Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Too woke to vote?

So we woke Wednesday to find either the country has begun to recover from its orange-hued fever dream, or nothing has changed because we hate Democrats as much as you do Republicans… and the U.S. and Kentucky Houses remain under the GOP jackboot. In Louisville, either we re-elected Mayor Greg Fischer, or we stayed home to assuage our woker-than-thou, self-defeating, principled selves, unware of how democracy works (run for office or run candidates you like)… and now Mayor (b)Leet is shining Gov. Matt Bevin’s Crocs, erasing bike lanes and bringing in a five star general and martial law to replace the police chief.

Add bikes lanes, tow cars

Speaking of bike lanes, the city wants suggestions for its $140 million plan to make Broadway safer and better for all traffic, including bicycles. We like this, but… Hey, city, here’s a suggestion that won’t cost anything: Tow cars parked on Broadway during rush hours.

Insider tip: read KYCIR’s story

The local nonprofit news organization that hits home runs hit another: Read the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting’s piece on how police ignored sex abuse allegations against a local golf coach.

Commando Bill Murray?

Bill Murray handed out Halloween candy at the home of his son, an assistant UofL basketball coach, the Courier Journal reported. Apparently, Murray hates when fans barrage him with his movie lines. What? Not even from “Stripes,” which used Louisville as a set? “Chicks dig me,” he said, “because I rarely wear underwear, and when I do, it’s usually something unusual.” We bet he was clothed for trick-or-treaters. After all, Murray (and Tom Hanks) are just about the last men in Hollywood untouched by #MeToo.

No editorials? no principles?

The CJ’s 150th anniversary section noted Barry Bingham Sr. launched a vibrant op-ed page and said papers “should lead public opinion.” He wrote: “ … those objecting to the paper’s conduct seem to think a newspaper should not have an opinion which a number of readers do not like. This would mean that a newspaper would have no opinion at all. And having no opinions at all, is equivalent to having no principles.” We agree.