Record Review: Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff — ‘Cool’

Now in their third year of working as a duo, Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff show no sign of atrophy. With Cool, they double down on their commitment to a velvety sound, a blend of Otis’ silky baritone and the relaxed playfulness of Dundiff’s production. With the titular opening track, Otis croons “What does it cost to be cool?” — a rhetorical question that’s juxtaposed against the confidence found in the song. It’s a fruitful look into how even the most ostensibly stable of us are just as confused. That’s reflected in the music, with a loose shuffle. The album never quite stands on steady ground, thematically, a comfort to know that you’re not alone.

<a href="http://drdundiff.bandcamp.com/album/cool">Cool by Otis Jr. & Dr. Dundiff</a>

