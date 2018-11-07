Moon Bones: Flower Crate

An experimental dark carnival with enough Beatles-inspired sensibilities to pull it into the light from time to time, the album Flower Crate by Moon Bones is an ideas-packed and magnetically-chaotic noise-pop gem. It builds and falls, morphing from idea to idea with reckless abandon — always nimbly sticking the landing. For as purposefully subversive and wild as the record is, its ability to forge addicting, yet nuanced, melodies is its most impressive asset. A layered maze, Flower Crate is both ominous and inviting — weird enough to feel completely unique, catchy enough to listen to it over and over.

