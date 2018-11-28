Lydia House, a neighborhood restaurant known for its ramen and concerts, is closing

Lydia House will be closing, ending nearly four years of serving up bowls of steaming ramen, offbeat sandwiches and concerts, its owner has announced.

Owner Emily Ruff said in a Facebook post that the Lydia Street restaurant’s last shift will be Sunday Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 30.

“The restaurant biz is really tough, and I just can’t hang anymore,” she wrote. “Getting to know my neighbors, hosting musicians and artists, and having the privilege of working with amazing people has been such a joy, and I cannot say thank you enough to all of you.

In a 2017 review, LEO food critic Robin Garr recommended Lydia House, the former home to Flabby’s (later Flabby Devine’s and then Flabby’s Schnitzelburg). “The regular menu is offbeat and eclectic,” he wrote.

