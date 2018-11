On Dec. 1, Louisville Is For Lovers is reissuing TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust, a compilation of Louisville bands covering songs from David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars. But, first, you can advance stream the record below. There will also be a corresponding album release show at Zanzabar on Saturday, Dec. 29, with The Phantom Family Halo and Whistle Peak performing.

TRAFOZSATSFM: A Louisville Is For Lovers Tribute To Ziggy Stardust 10th Anniversary Edition by Louisville Is For Lovers