Andy Matter and Ten Wet Dollars’ new album, Louisville Lip Service, features walls of guitars and soaring lyrics, falling somewhere between hard rock and post punk. It will be released on Friday, Nov. 23 via Gubbey Records, but right now you can stream it below, exclusively at leoweekly.com.
An early stream of Andy Matter and Ten Wet Dollars’ ’Louisville Lip Service’
