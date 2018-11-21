Record Review: Barrel & Biscuit — ‘Tooth & Nail’

The first collaboration between emcee Rmllw2llz and guitarist/vocalist Kendall Elijah Dynamite, Tooth & Nail is a call to arms to never surrender. Opening with the title track, the duo issues a major key affirmation that they will fight on. The album is anchored by a stripped-down production style that gives room for Dynamite to maneuver with his blues-inflected guitar licks, and for Rmllw2llz to spit his message. This is upbeat, thematically conveying the importance of being the best you can be in spite of the odds. When Rmllw2llz raps “A little love wouldn’t hurt,” he’s talking about so many things, but the message is clear: Just be kind to each other.



