ABCs of LGBTQ in the military

Gays and lesbians have served in the U.S. military since its inception but were only allowed to serve openly beginning in 2011 with the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

The military included homosexuality as a disqualifying psychiatric trait previous to World War II and court-martialed, imprisoned and discharged gay service members with a dishonorable characterization of service, Alan Berube wrote in his book, “Coming Out Under Fire.” As the military was building up in the 1940s, it switched to an administrative discharge commonly known as a Section 8.

Several times throughout history, the military has conveniently decided to look the other way when it came to gay people serving in order to keep personnel levels high. But in Department of Defense Directive 1304.26, issued in 1982, the Department of Defense said: “Homosexuality is incompatible with military service.” It cited the military’s need “to maintain discipline, good order, and morale” and “to prevent breaches of security.” The fear was that gays could be blackmailed and, therefore, could not maintain a security clearance.

Several high-profile court cases were fought in the 1980s and 1990s by gay service members who were discharged against their will. The Clinton administration put a compromise measure in place in 1994, which amended the DoD directive. This policy was commonly known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” According to Dr. Gregory Herek, a professor of psychology from the University of California, Davis, the “Don’t Ask” provision mandated that military or appointed officials would not ask about or require members to reveal their sexual orientation. The “Don’t Tell” stated that a member could be discharged for claiming to be a homosexual or bisexual or making a statement indicating a tendency toward, or intent, to engage in homosexual activities. The “Don’t Pursue” policy established what was minimally required for a commander to initiate an investigation. In 1991, Army Pvt. Barry Winchell was murdered by a fellow soldier because of a suspicion that he was gay. As a result, a “Don’t Harass” provision was added to the policy. It ensured that the military would not allow harassment or violence against service members for any reason.

After much struggle, In 2011, the Obama administration repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” allowing gays to serve openly for the first time. Open service by transgender individuals was still against regulations until the military began dismantling that ban in 2015. The Trump administration brought the ban back in 2017, and the issue remains in contention at this time. —Janet Holliday