Sponsored: Not sure where to start holiday shopping? Try Liquor Barn

He already has plenty of bad ties. And she already has an ugly Christmas sweater with a pixilated reindeer on it. What can you possibly buy for the person on your holiday gift list when they already have everything? The answer is spirits – and at Liquor Barn, that means much more than simply buying a bottle of wine and sticking it into a long, skinny bag.

At Liquor Barn, you can customize a gift basket for that hard-to-buy person based specifically on their palate and their passion. Are they a lover of rye bourbon? Create your own basket with some bourbon glassware and some bourbon chocolates.

Is it craft beer they love? How about a mix of Kentucky-brewed stouts or IPAs? Or perhaps that person is a wine lover – in that case, an assortment of wines from around the world, curated personally by Liquor Barn’s wine expert, might be just the thing.

“When you think about unique, fun gifts to give people for a holiday,” said Chris Edgerton, SVP and COO for Liquor Barn and Party Mart, “wine, spirits and beer are always exciting just on their own. It takes the difficulty out of shopping. What’s unique about Liquor Barn is we can customize just about everything.”

That includes not just assembling custom gift baskets, but also customizing bottles, be it wine or spirits. Add names, specific greetings, dates, whatever customization you’d like to a favorite bottle of bourbon. It’s one of the more popular gift ideas Liquor Barn offers every year.

And this isn’t a laser engraving that could rub off with handling; Liquor Barn’s engraving is a deeply-etched, sand-blasted customization that will never rub off. In addition, you can add color and even add it to a customized gift basket. Companies looking to give custom bottles to executives or employees can even get logos engraved into bottles. But get your order in sooner rather than later.

“We have to cut the deadline off at Dec. 15 because our engraver can’t keep up with the holiday volume of orders,” Edgerton said.

Still not sure exactly what to get for that hard-to-buy person on your list? Well, you’re in luck there too, as Liquor Barn offers gift cards so everyone on your list can simply get what they want. But if you really want to hand over something tangible, Liquor Barn also has pre-made gift baskets, not only taking the difficulty out of the decision, but offering a quick, grab-and-go gift-buying option.

Buying for a bourbon lover? One of the most popular baskets is a Maker’s Mark theme, with a bottle of Maker’s bourbon, various Maker’s Mark sauces and a pair of wax-dipped glasses. Or how about the Woodford Reserve basket with a bottle of Woodford, bourbon glassware and Woodford Reserve bourbon chocolates? There’s even a Flatboat Bourbon and Flatboat Bourbon Cream option as well, which is offered only at Liquor Barn and Party Mart.

Maybe food is more in line with the holiday. If so, try a Kentucky Proud food basket with assorted cheeses, crackers, relishes, sausages and more.

Finally, if the holiday hustle and bustle has whittled your schedule down to the minimum, you don’t even have to bother coming into a Liquor Barn location. Just by downloading a free app to your phone or device, you can get your holiday gifts of choice delivered to your home or office.

And by early December, the delivery area will be expanded not just in the Louisville and Lexington metro areas, but to Danville, Elizabethtown and Bowling Green as well. That includes custom orders as well.

“We can barely keep up with our deliveries right now,” Edgerton said, speaking of the popularity of the delivery service. “We just hired more drivers.”

From distillery logo shirts and hats, to bourbon barrel stave artwork to glassware an Kentucky Proud food, Liquor Barn truly has something for just about anyone on your holiday list. Liquor Barn takes pride in not only serving Kentucky businesses, but Kentucky consumers as well. It’s just a matter of deciding what you want. And that’s half the fun.

“I think that’s why we’re such a cool place,” Edgerton said. “It’s such an exciting destination for people during the holidays – they can choose whatever their passion is.”