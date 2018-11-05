5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (11/30)

FRIDAY – NOV. 30

The MAMMOTH Collective’s ‘Holiday Pop-up Fair’

Pizza Bar Louisville in Fourth Street LIVE!

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Buy some cool shit while supporting the resurrection of a Louisville art space. The MAMMOTH Collective is holding its first holiday art fair featuring wares from 15 local vendors.The group, which supports the local art community and its members, wants to repair and reopen their former art warehouse.

SATURDAY – DEC. 1

Acroyoga Class + Jam

The Inner Warrior

Donation based | 1-3 p.m.

Have you ever seen those Instagram yogis attempting gravity-defying moves with a partner and thought, “I want to do that”? Now you can learn. Acroyogis Fern and Dylana will be teaching fundamentals, safety, etiquette and fascinating poses in this donation-based class. After class comes an hour of skill share during which you can explore the material you just learned. Neither previous experience nor a partner is needed to participate.

Louisville Hip Hopera

The Kentucky Center

$15-$25 | 8 p.m.

An arts experience featuring music, poetry and dance, the Louisville Hip Hopera was created by, and will be directed by, Jecorey “1200” Arthur, adding yet another creative output to the venerable local musician’s career. Joining Arthur will be musician Jacqui Blue, dancer Josh Ford, artist Kevlen Goodner, narrator Renee Murphy, musician Kojin Tashiro, DJ Kym Williams, musician Cira and actress Dawne Gee.

SUNDAY – DEC. 1

Chili & Wreaths

Competitive Edge Agility & Dog Sports

Free | noon-5 p.m.

Animals, crafts, chili: What’s not to love? Bring your pet to this fundraiser for The Arrow Fund, an organization that helps abused animals, to get a picture of him or her with Santa for $25. Then, feast on a variety of chilis made by volunteers, craft a wreath and make purchases at a holiday boutique.

Rannygazoo

Odeon

$12-$15 | 7-9:30 p.m.

This harmonizing ukulele duo sings Prohibition-era songs about illegal hooch and immoral women. Catch them at the trendy (and relatively new) music venue, Odeon. This event is 21-plus.