5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (11/23)

FRIDAY – NOV. 23

November Full Moon Hike

Charlestown State Park

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Take on one of Charlestown State Park's rugged trails under the light of the full moon with this free, guided hike. Participants will traverse trail six, a 2.3-mile loop. A red flashlight, hiking stick and good shoes are suggested.

SATURDAY – NOV. 24

Joe Creason Park

Free | 9 a.m.

If you run 5Ks or any races, really, you probably know that they’re sort of expensive. Like, $30-to-$40 expensive. Why does cardiovascular health have to cost so much? Parkrun is not pricey. It’s free. Just register beforehand. Volunteers will time your run for you, and you get to race around in nature and get sweaty for $0, the way it should be. Afterward, you might be asked to join the team at North End Cafe, where, unfortunately, you’ll probably have to pay. C’est la vie.

Art Sanctuary

Free until 10 p.m. ($5 cover) | 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

The Dark Market is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a cake, and by bringing you the same, creepy and unique wares from local artisans and dark, eclectic music it always does. Radio Arcane DJs and dancing will start at 10 p.m. This event is 18 plus.

Copper & Kings Distillery

$15 and up | 8-11:30 p.m.

Neo soul jazz isn’t your traditional jazz, and Copper & Kings isn’t your usual jazz lounge. Neo soul brings together elements of soul and R&B music, along with other genres, from funk, hip-hop and pop to jazz. Maestro J is headlining a night of neo soul jazz with some special guests. Music will be on the second floor, but guests will also be welcome into Copper & Kings’ new third floor bar and lounge, with some of the best views in the city. Proceeds benefit the all new Blazin’ Strings Academy.

SUNDAY – NOV. 25

Holy Grale

No cover | 12:30-2 p.m.

Johann Sebastian Bach composed some of the most remarkable classical music in history. Scott Moore, a renowned musician in his own right, has memorized Bach’s compositions for solo violins. He’s bringing his violin to perform these masterpieces every fourth Sunday through December in the Holy Grale choir loft. As if you needed another reason to drink from the Holy Grale’s collection of world-class beer.