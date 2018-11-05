5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (11/16)

FRIDAY – NOV. 16

Art Sanctuary Presents: ‘Va Va Views from the Vault’

Art Sanctuary

$30 ($40 for VIP) | 7-11:30 p.m.

If you have seen past Va Va Vixens shows, then you know to expect surprises and risqué. This show (running on Saturday, too) may top it all, as the troupe promotes it as “full of performances that we have always dreamed of creating.” It will include striptease, circus, comedy, variety acts and dance. Some proceeds will go to Art Sanctuary, providing, among other things, studio space for artists. If you cannot make this show, there is one on Saturday, Nov. 17

SATURDAY – NOV. 17

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam

The Brown Theatre

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Louisville’s only all-female poetry slam, for competitors 15 and older, is back for a fourth year — this time at The Brown Theatre. “Poets will inspire, motivate and ignite emotion as they recite original poems” and slam for first, second and third place and cash prizes, according to organizers. The event is non-ticketed and free. For a taste of what’s to come, attend the Lipstick Wars Open Mic and Discussion Panel at Virtue on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Louisville Community Grocery Benefit Show

The Bard’s Town

$10 (suggested donation) | 8 p.m.

Funny for a cause — a good, food cause. Raise dollars for the Louisville Community Grocery Store, which could be the city’s first community-owned grocery, while enjoying sets from a slew of comedians: Tim Northern (from “Last Comic Standing), Melissa Doran, Dan Alten, Kent Carney, Shelley Hoblit, Danny Hucks and Jordan Goodwin.

SUNDAY – NOV. 18

Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo

Tri County Shine Club (Clarksville)

$5 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can take your dog pretty much anywhere these days. Cat shows? They’re common. But there are only a few places you can go to get your fill of geckos, snakes, frogs, turtles, spiders, rats and other “exotic” animals. The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo is one of them. There will be thousands of animals and supplies available, organizers promise. And if the animals aren’t cuddly, at least they’re interesting. Come to win gift cards to various vendors or family passes to the Louisville Zoo, too.

Friendsgiving Cocktail Party & Potluck

The Limbo

No cover | 4-10 p.m.

You’ve got friendsgivings for your work-friends, your friends-friends and now your bar-friends! The Limbo tiki bar is inviting everyone to its six-course Thanksgiving cocktail party on Sunday. Don’t worry, there will be food in the form of bring-your-own dishes. The friendsgiving festivities will be set to the sounds of Dana Waters’ French cabaret from 6-8 p.m. and DJ Jillian from 8-10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail party attire. Get schwanky.