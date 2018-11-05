5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (11/09)

SATURDAY – NOV. 10

Writer’s Block Festival

Spalding University

Free | 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For writers, and those who would like to be a writer but can’t seem to form the right words, the Writer’s Block Festival is a chance to step back from that computer screen and find inspiration. There will be workshops, a resource fair, readings, open mics and panels, including one where writers reveal how they first got published. The keynote “reader” of the event is Maggie Smith, the author of three books of poetry, including last year’s “Good Bones,” named after a viral poem that she wrote. The event is free, but the workshops, on creative nonfiction, poetry writing and more, cost $40.

Brightside Community-Wide Planting Day

West Broadway Kroger Overflow Lot

Free | 10 a.m.-noon

We’re loving all of these tree events. Especially because they’re helping Louisville meet its goal of planting 186,000 (!) trees a year, which is essential for cooling down the city and doing so much more. This week’s event is a tree planting along West Broadway. The goal, from the city’s Brightside group, is to plant 115 leafy dudes. Tools and instructions will be provided to all volunteers.

Hannah Drake: Gallery Visit + Artist Talk

1619 Flux Art + Activism

Free | 1-2 p.m.

Hannah Drake, a local spoken word artist (and nominee for Kentucky’s Poet Laureate), will be on hand at 1619 Flux on Saturday to talk about her new art installation, “Finding Me.” While researching the piece, Drake traveled to plantations in Mississippi and Louisiana. Her talk will be accompanied by drinks, snacks and a raffle for a $100 certificate to buy a piece from 1619 Flux’s current exhibition, “Provocative Perspectives: A Visual Conversation.”

Farmington Bonfire Night

Farmington Historic Plantation

Free ($5 parking) | 6-9:30 p.m.

Don’t freak out, fall enthusiasts, but this week at the Farmington Historic Plantation, there’s going to be a bonfire, music and beer — all in one night. Drinks are courtesy of Falls City, and tunes are from Planetary Overdrive. There will also be Heine Brothers’ coffee and fresh apple cider. And yes, Farmington, used to be sustained by slaves. Read LEO contributor, Minda Honey’s piece about how to treat former plantations that are now historic sites.

SUNDAY – NOV. 11

‘Black Panthers’ At Speed Cinema

Speed Art Museum

Free | 1:30 p.m.

This isn’t the amazing comic, pop-culture, box-office hit “Black Panther.” This is an amazing documentary about the real Black Panther Party. French New Wave filmmaker Agnès Varda weaves 1968 interviews with Black Panther Party members with her firsthand footage of protests against the imprisonment of Black Panther cofounder and activist Huey P. Newton. A discussion will be held after the 30-minute film, led by author and a UofL professor, Dr. David Anderson. This film is part of the Free Owsley Sunday Film Series: “In the Spirit of ’68: Cinema of Resistance: Black Panthers”. The film is recommended for ages 14 and up.