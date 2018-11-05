5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (11/02)

SATURDAY — NOV. 3

Yew Dell Botanial Gardens: Free Admission

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, noon-4 p.m., Sunday

They say: Do whatever you can to help. Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is responding in its own way. In the face of last week’s Kroger shooting here and other violence and turmoil around the country, the Yew Dell’s gardens, hiking trails and historic buildings will be open for free to everyone. “We welcome all to come enjoy the gardens, hike the woodland trails or just take in the beauty of the season, and to reflect on how we all can work to make our community a more peaceful, tolerant and inclusive plan to live,” said organizers.

TreeFest at the Flea Off Market

Fresh Start Growers’ Supply

Free | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

We’re all about trees. The city needs you to be all about trees. So, here’s yet another opportunity to receive a free tree: 300 saplings and mulch will get you started and, if you get into the spirit, large trees are available for purchase, plus free tree planting demonstrations and vendors. You can also help “Depave” the parking lot, by volunteering to help plant trees. Depave recently prepared the barren, asphalt lot. Now, it just needs help planting the trees.

Annual Bonfire

Turtle Run Winery

No cover | 2-6 p.m.

It’s a fairly long trek to the Turtle Run Winery in Corydon, Indiana, (about 25 minutes from downtown Louisville), but if you’re craving an old-fashioned bonfire in the country, this is your gig. The 21-year-old winery encourages you to bring a picnic (or food to throw on Jim’s giant grill), which you can enjoy to the sounds of a Louisville original, the Brigid Kaelin Band. And, of course, there’s the fire… and wine if you want try one of the 30 available, made with “classic French winemaking techniques.”

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$35-$95, adults, $25, children | 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m., Sunday

Let the Louisville Orchestra play you through the third film in the Harry Potter series. It’ll score the movie as you watch. You already know “The Prisoner of Azkaban” is one of the best story lines, with an escaped murderer, Hippogriffs and, as always, magic.

SUNDAY – NOV. 4

Annual Pumpkin Smash

Louisville Zoo

Zoo admission | 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

You might let your used Jack-o-lanterns go to waste, but the animals aren’t. The hundreds of pumpkins that decorated the zoo for “The World’s Largest Halloween Party” are going to the bears… and lions and orangutans and elephants and more. The Louisville Zoo calls this activity “animal enrichment” for its furry denizens, which lets the animals express their natural behavior.