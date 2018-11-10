10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (11/26)

MONDAY – NOV. 26

Experience Virtual Reality

Western Branch – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 4-6 p.m.

Virtual reality isn’t a hypothetical, futuristic gadget any longer. You can experience whole new worlds, or the other side of this world, without leaving your couch… well, in this case, from the library. For anyone age 13 and up: “Travel around the globe, paint in 3 dimensions, and interact with your favorite song on a whole new level with our HTC Vive.” Attendees under 18 years old must have a waiver signed by their guardian, which can be downloaded from the library event web page. Limited spots are available, so call 375-2051 to reserve your time.

Movie Monday: ‘The Room’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Enjoy the infamously so-bad-it’s-good movie, “The Room,” and the purposely-funny movie about the calamitous making of the “The Room,” named “The Disaster Artist.” “The Room” will start at 6 p.m. and “The Disaster Artist” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the films with a pint and a slice of pizza for a special price of $7.50.

F*ck That Guy Fest

Kaiju

$5 (to $10) recommended donation | 7-11 p.m

We all have that person. You know, the one who led you on? Who only seemed to bring bad things into your life? For local artist Virginia Lee, it was a dude who stole a cello and $3,000 from her. And, well, fuck him. Fuck him (or her) by dancing like nothing matters to nine, rad bands, getting lost in some local visual art and raising money for Lee and the Center for Women and Families. If you don’t have cash, bring cleaning supplies, toiletries and warm clothing to donate. And don’t forget to bring a picture of your guy/gal to burn in a fire provided by Kaiju. S’mores supplies to be included.

TUESDAY – NOV. 27

Kick Back Tuesday for Louisville Books to Prisoners

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

For every beer sold at Falls City Brewing Co. on Tuesday night, $1 will go toward giving a book to a prisoner in Kentucky or Virginia. Since 2016, the Louisville Books to Prisoners nonprofit has shipped 2,327 donated books to 362 inmates at ten different prisons, according to the organization’s website. At its fundraiser, LBTP will give a brief presentation about its project at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY – NOV. 28

Games on Tap

Akasha Brewing Co.

No cover | 6:30-10 p.m.

Bring your own board game or choose from one of the 50 or so brought by the hosts of Games on Tap. This weekly meetup, always at a bar, is for enthusiasts but also for newbies who want to become enthusiasts of new board games, such as Codenames. Don’t get your dice pouch in a knot: There’s room for classic games, too, such as Monopoly.

International Open Mic Night

Mom’s Music

Free | 7-9 p.m.

International Open Mic Night is like any other of its ilk: Performers will read poems, sing songs and play instruments. But their art should come from a country outside of the United States and be performed in its original language. Participants are invited to take 30 to 40 seconds to explain their piece and the culture it comes from before performing.

THURSDAY – NOV. 29

Nerd Nite

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

On this month’s roster of free, nerdy talks at Gravely Brewing Co. from experts: an explainer on water sustainability from a 28-year MSD employee, a how-to on uncovering everything you need to know about a person through their digital footprint from a renowned hacker and a tip session on communicating more effectively from a writer at Power, a Louisville marketing company. The talks start at 7:15 p.m., drinks will be flowing all night long with happy hour starting at 5 p.m.

Cosplay Karaoke

Mac’s Hideaway, New Albany

No cover | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Dress up as your favorite fictional character, whether that be Princess Leia or Deadpool, and pick a tune to sing at this cosplay karaoke event — held the same week as Louisville Supercon. If you don’t want to sing (although you could win money if you do), there will be line dancing, too. Superhero-themed drinks will also be available. And next door, Empire Comics will be offering 20 percent off to anyone in costume.

FRIDAY – NOV. 30

Light Up the Village

Westport Village

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Get festive at Westport Village’s holiday event featuring lights and decor, of course, but also the talents of CirqueLouis stilt walkers and aerial performers, free balloon sculpting, trackless train rides and music and dance from 106.9 PLAY and Dancensation Studios. There will be churros for purchase from Artesan Vino Tapas Y Mas, as well as plenty of holiday drinks, including apple cider from Wild Eggs and craft beer from Monnik Beer Co. All the while, Westport Village’s businesses will be open and offering special sales for attendees.

PZQ / Ut Gret

OPEN Community Arts Center

$5 recommended donation | 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of experimental jazz from Louisville groups, PZQ and Ut Gret, and raise money for OPEN Community Arts Center, a salon for artists often presenting their work for the first time. Ut Gret, first started in California three decades ago, features five main members on a variety of instruments, from flute to sitar guitar, and PZQ is a three-piece, free-form, jazz and electronic group.