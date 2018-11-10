10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (11/19)

MONDAY – NOV. 19

Zen Doodling

Fern Creek Branch – Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Prepare mentally for the family political conversations and cooking-related stress of the Thanksgiving weekend with a peaceful, Zen doodling sesh at the library. “Leave with your own work of art!”

TUESDAY – NOV. 20

Titty Tiki Tuesdays!

The Limbo

No cover | 9 p.m.

Every week, burlesque dancer Ethel Loveless hosts a cabaret-style show at Louisville’s downtown tiki bar. Drag performances are also part of the fun.

WEDNESDAY – NOV. 21

Annual Thanksgiving Welcoming Celebration

St. Anthony Campus – Catholic Charities of Louisville

Free | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Welcome some of Louisville’s newly-arrived immigrants with a Thanksgiving lunch — the first many of them have had. Common Table and Dare to Care Food Bank will provide the turkeys, and guests are invited to bring a side dish to share. Mayor Greg Fischer will speechify around 11:30 a.m. before the feasting begins.

Ugly Sweater Mixt&pe

ALEX&NDER

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Start Christmas party season early with this ugly-sweater extravaganza, complete with comforting holiday drinks, such as egg nog and mulled cider, named after holiday songs. The beholder of the ugliest shirt will receive a Copper & Kings swag bag as a prize.

‘Animal Attributes and Peculiar Personas’

Gallery Hertz

Free | Times vary

Caroline Waite, well-known for her mixed media work, surprised LEO Contributing Visual Arts Editor Jo Anne Triplett . And that’s a good thing. Artists, by definition, do not stand still, switching up their creativity to produce new ideas and techniques. Waite’s latest series, running at Gallery Hertz through Dec. 29, is a mini-art history lesson about 16th-and 18th-century European portrait painting coupled with her own special found object touches. She’s added three-dimensional ceramic heads onto the portraits, “… trying to portray in my own painted versions the gorgeous costumes, historical and symbolic significance of these works. I am making my own observations to their particular characteristics with the addition of these ‘grafted’ heads – sometimes human, sometimes animal.”

FRIDAY – NOV. 23

Holsopple Black Friday

Holosopple Brewing

No cover | noon-9 p.m.

To celebrate Black Friday, Holsopple is going dark, too — with its beers. The Lyndon neighborhood brewery will be tending to weary shoppers by tapping all of their dark and barrel-aged beers. There will also be sales on holiday packs of bottled beers for the brew-enthusiast in the family.

Advertisement

Light Up Louisville

Sixth and Jefferson streets

Free | 4-10 p.m.

We all know that Christmas season doesn’t truly start until after Thanksgiving — no matter what Target and your holiday-obsessed friend try to tell you. The city of Louisville thinks so, too, apparently. This official event kicks off the holiday season in the city, according to the Metro’s website, with a tree lighting (and fireworks) at 8 p.m., a parade at 6:30 and live entertainment and vendor booths throughout the event. For the kiddos, there are free pictures with Santa and various other activities.

Kaiju’s 4th Birthday Celebration

Kaiju

$5 | 6 p.m.

Your favorite, quirky bar has been open for four years. Of course, it’s celebrating with two days of music. On Friday, listen to Bird Zoo, Navajo Jenkins and five other bands. On Saturday, musical acts from Rmllw2llz to Mosquito.Ky will be playing.

November Full Moon Hike

Charlestown State Park

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Take on one of Charlestown State Park’s rugged trails under the light of the full moon with this free, guided hike. Participants will traverse trail six, a 2.3-mile loop. A red flashlight, hiking stick and good shoes are suggested.

GEAR Fetish Friday

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Whatever you’re into wearing — leather, latex, uniforms — it’s all welcome at Chill BAR’s gear night, to be held the fourth Friday of every month. Drink specials are available for those who come geared up. Beats to be provided by DJ Dale at 9 p.m., joined by the Go-Go Boys at 10 p.m. And, as always, at this 5-year-old, Highlands bar — no cover!