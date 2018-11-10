10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (11/12)

MONDAY – NOV. 12

‘What Were You Wearing?’ A Survivors Art Installation

UofL Swain Student Activities Center

Free | now-11 p.m.

An art installation, viewable any day this week and every week until Dec. 1. A chunky sweater and a modest, black skirt; a blue tank top and athletic shorts: These were the clothing items worn by victims of sexual assault or harassment when they were accosted. These are the types of innocuous outfits you will see hanging in the Cardinal Lounge of UofL’s student activities, there to demonstrate the absurdity of the question often asked when the details of a sexual assault are revealed: “Well, what were you wearing?” The exhibit comes from a 2013 University of Arkansas installation inspired by a poem of a similar same name. Outfits are accompanied by a short explanation from the victim.

Community Yoga at Tim Faulkner Gallery

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Donation based ($5 suggested) | 6-7 p.m.

One of two, free yoga classes held at Tim Faulkner Gallery each week, Community Yoga is for all ages and levels. Bring a yoga mat or borrow one from the gallery. Donations go to the Kentucky Yoga Initiative.

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

No cover | 11 p.m.

Every Monday, Highlands Taproom hosts a free, 21-plus metal show — anything heavy, usually underground, according to booker, Brian Omer. This week, welcome Hailshot from Northern Indiana. Hair-flinging is encouraged.

TUESDAY – NOV. 13

Showing Up

UofL Swain Student Activities Center

Free | 5-7 p.m.

This training session is for the people who’ve asked themselves: “What can I do to help?” Facilitated by the ACLU, it is for learning how to be a better ally for disenfranchised groups, both in your personal relationships and leadership positions (if you have them).

WEDNESDAY – NOV. 14

Provocative Perspectives – What about Food?

1619 Flux Art + Activism

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“What About Food?” is part of 1619 Flux and the Community Foundation of Louisville’s “Provocative Perspectives” speaker series. It is a discussion about how to make food more accessible throughout Louisville. The conversation will be led by “guest provocateur” Ashlee Clark Thompson, author of “Louisville Diners.” The event kicks off with drinks and appetizers, and Thompson speaks around 6 p.m.

Games on Tap

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6:30-10 p.m.

Bring your own board game or just choose from one of the 50 or so brought by the hosts of Games on Tap. This weekly meetup, always at a bar, is mostly for enthusiasts but also for newbies who want to become enthusiasts of new board games, such as Codenames. Don’t get your dice in a knot: There’s room for classic games, too, such as Monopoly.

Shutaro Noguchi/Nice Legs/Tender Mercy

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Midweek music break! Head down to Kaiju to catch Nice Legs, an Arkansas-born “basement pop” duo, playing alongside two local outfits: Tender Mercy and Shutaro Noguchi.

THURSDAY – NOV. 15

Sex Trafficking, Art and Advocacy

Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium

Free (registration required) | 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the damage from the sex trafficking industry. The event starts with a resource fair and includes a film screening, survivor’s panel and premiere of a digital art exhibit. “Among the Hidden” is the short film created by Louisville creative Abigail Helm, and Project STARR (Survivors of Trafficking Creating Art, Advocacy and Resilience) is the organization behind the “Photovoice” art display. RSVPs are required to attend the event.

First Annual 2llz 1luv Coat Drive

Zanzabar

$5 | 7-10 p.m.

Come to donate a gently-used coat. Stay for four musical acts, including Kim Sorise of the The Spinster’s Union of Louisville, Barrel & Biscuit, Rmllw2llz and Kendall Elijah Dynamite’s new hip-hop collaboration. Admission is $3 if you bring a coat.