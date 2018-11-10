10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in November

Bit Brigade Performs ‘The Legend Of Zelda’

Monday, Nov. 5

Zanzabar

Bit Brigade performs a live soundtrack to a video game speed run, and this time they’ll be playing music from the original “Zelda”, while their resident gamer defeats Gannon and his army. The ‘Zelda’ franchise, known for having some of the most renowned music in video game history, is perfect for this sort of thing. Prayer Line opens.



Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

Tuesday, Nov. 6

The Louisville Palace

The former Grateful Dead guitarist/singer and jam band icon will pull from his career’s decades of music, as well as probably a few well-selected covers.



Jill Sobule

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

A witty, sardonic singer-songwriter, Jill Sobule takes pop-infused folk and twists it into clever, unique music that always has something interesting to say.



Roky Erickson

Thursday, Nov. 8

Headliners Music Hall

Roky Erickson, an innovator of psychedelic garage rock, has had a turbulent career, as he’s spent much of his adult life battling mental illness, but he’s back and seemingly healthy, and we’re all better for it. He’s a legend.



The Suffers

Friday Nov. 9

Zanzabar

The Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers pull from genres and influences across the spectrum, specializing in a warm and breezy style that borrows from reggae, jazz, jam and Caribbean — with the result something completely fresh.



Advertisement

Dawn Landes and Chris Stills

Friday, Nov. 9

Headliners

Louisville native and NYC resident Dawn Landes makes piercing Americana that veers in a lot of different directions, and Chris Stills does the same. Both have excellent new albums.



State Champion

Saturday, Nov. 10

Zanzabar

State Champion is a gritty, experimental-leaning alt-country band that makes dense, evocative songs that shine with poetic soul.

<a href="http://sophomorelounge.bandcamp.com/album/state-champion-fantasy-error">STATE CHAMPION “Fantasy Error” by State Champion</a>

Bad Waitress

The Care Less Lounge

Wednesday, Nov. 14

A party punk band, Bad Waitress makes tough and wild songs that are two-minute waves of rumbling, distortion-fueled goodness. GRLwood opens.



Fotocrime

Thursday, Nov. 15

Kaiju

A post-punk, synth-heavy band, Fotocrime plays these melancholy-leaning, paranoid-sounding, mysterious songs that seem like they belong in a modern day noir — or maybe they’re just right for America in 2018.



Jim James

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Louisville Palace

Jim James returns to the Palace with a new album, Uniform Distortion/Clarity, a record about information overload, with that classic My Morning Jacket swagger.

