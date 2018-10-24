Record Review: Zerg Rush — ‘Mothership Transmissions’

Zerg Rush’s burning, visceral punk is also thoughtful and versatile, balancing the straightforward charge of hardcore and the nimble curiosity of new-wave. From screaming surf-rock to hammering, Stooges-style proto-punk, Zerg Rush radiates charisma, channeling waves of intensity into every corner of every song on Mothership Transmissions, their new EP. Singer Zonny Mondo’s range and cadence bleeds with raw power and sardonic wit, while the guitar playing is wild and full of life. Rounded out by a rhythm section that glues everything together, Zerg Rush makes punk that is both arty and inviting. And that’s their magic — mixing oddball ideas with magnetic sensibilities.

<a href="http://zergrush.bandcamp.com/album/mothership-transmissions">Mothership Transmissions by Zerg Rush</a>

Advertisement