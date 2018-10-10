‘We were stronger’

By the time I was a teenager, the Taliban ruled the neighboring country of Afghanistan and had started to come over to villages in the northern part of Pakistan. We never imagined they would come to Bazira. One day I was sitting in the classroom and gunmen from the Taliban — their faces covered, wearing all black — entered our classroom and threatened everyone, saying that no girls could come to school anymore. Their voices were heavy and terrible as a storm. We were all shaking and hoping we wouldn’t pass out in front of them. They wanted to talk to us face to face, so they told our teachers not to stay in class with us. We sat quietly in our chairs, listened to their awful voices, and hoped for death to come early so we wouldn’t have to go through all the cruelty of the Taliban. We couldn’t make eye contact because that would be considered as challenging them. We hid our faces behind our scarves because we did not want to be recognized.

They were using Islam in the wrong way, telling us that Islam says, “Women are meant to stay at home and no matter where they reach, they are women, and women can’t be like men. They cannot rule the world, only men can. They can’t bring babies into the world and grow the generation without a man.”

When the Taliban left the room we were shocked, scared and hopeless. We hugged each other tightly and kept our voices low, fearing that they were still in school. Tears were running down our faces as we remembered the memories we had all made together. Our teacher came to our room and told us, “We don’t have a choice and we want the best for you all. We don’t want to risk keeping the school open because we would be killed for sure. It’s better to be alive and live with your loved ones than to die.”

The teachers hugged us as we left. We walked to our homes and looked back at our school and the tears came on the edge of our eyes. “What just happened?” we asked each other. On the way home, we exchanged phone numbers and hugged for longer than we ever had. We waved our hands and didn’t know if this would be the last time we would ever see each other.

When a tsunami comes, it destroys everything and the crops die before they are ready to harvest. That’s what happened to the girls of Bazira: They were getting ready to sparkle and blossom, then the Taliban took over my village and destroyed everything. They took innocent children from their parents, kids who had dreams to become doctors and engineers, and taught them to use guns instead of pens. They had no other choice; they were told to choose a side: get killed or become Taliban. They took over people’s property. They banned girls’ education and bombed hundreds of schools. They told every girl’s parents to stop their girls from getting an education or their whole family would be killed. Many innocent girls were married forcefully.

Advertisement

I was desperate for education. I still could not believe that I was banned from school. Every time I would go to my room and look at my uniform, my backpack, my books, my notebooks and my school shoes, I would cry. My friends and I thought our dreams would be destroyed. We were very close with the woman who had been our Islamic studies teacher before the Taliban shut down our school. When we told her that we did not want to give up our education, she started a secret school in her tiny mud house. I told my Amma about the secret school. At first she said, “What would I say to your parents if something happened to you? They would never forgive me if you got hurt.” I usually got my way with her, though, and finally she gave me permission.

My teacher, my friends and I text messaged each other in Punjabi because the Taliban did not understand that language. We went to school two or three days a week. We always learned a lot on Fridays because almost every man and boy was busy praying in the mosque that day.

We left our phones at home whenever we walked to the secret school. We held the Quran close to our chest instead of carrying school books. Whenever I passed by a boy or a man in the street, my heart beat ten times faster, my forehead started sweating, and my throat dried up. What if he is a spy for the Taliban? What would happen to my family? What would happen to my friends? What would they do to me? Every day in the news we heard about girls getting caught going to school and being shot.

My teacher’s house had a fireplace in the corner of the kitchen where she would cook food since there was no gas in the village. The small bathroom did not have a sink or a mirror. We would spread a cloth on the cold mud floor before sitting down, but the house would get messy when it stormed — mud and leaves everywhere — and our clothes would get dirty and our feet would get muddy. There were only two books for each subject, which we would share among six girls. We would keep our voices very low. The Taliban were strong, but we were stronger. They were smart, but we were smarter. They were ignorant and we had the power of a pen, the power of education, which no one would ever be able to take away from us.