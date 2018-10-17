Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (10/17)

Talk about bombing | Absurd

If Gov. Matt “Elected on the Bell Curve” Bevin couldn’t get more bizarre, he made national news with this: He shot a grenade launcher and threw smoke bombs for a Twitter video to illustrate his claim that he is blowing up corruption and government waste. “We’ve talked about blowing up a whole lot of things. It is literally the embodiment of what you’re about to see here in a minute,” he said. Hold on… What actually has blown up is how Kentuckians perceive him. Fifty-five percent of voters disapprove of his job performance, compared with 30 percent who approve, with 15 percent having no opinion or did not know, according to the latest poll from Morning Consult. Kaboom!

Sounds like an east end lunch

We like political operative Scott Jennings. LEO has published his cogent (yet conservative) writing for its insight and humor. But he may have gotten some bad fish at lunch with Mitch McConnell. He wrote in the Courier Journal that, “I watched several fried fish enthusiasts approach McConnell to gush over his leadership on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation … Not long ago McConnell was hounded as he ate in Louisville, with the angry liberal mob ruining his meals. But things are different now … ” Jennings declined to say where they ate, but we know it was not Four Pegs.

Hypocrisy of us vs. them

Donald tRump’s appearance in Richmond to stump for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and against Democrat Amy McGrath was predictably hyperbolic and tawdry. It also helped highlight the inherent hypocrisy of us vs. them. “Amy supports a socialist takeover of your healthcare,” Trump told the audience. And this is bad? How many in the crowd are among the thousands who still benefit from the Democrats’ Medicaid expansion?

Writing on spec

The Courier Journal ran a 488-word story (?) on whether former interim UofL President Greg Postel is a “sleeper agent for Big Blue Nation” because a photo from his online house sale listing shows a blackboard with a large UK logo. The writer said, “You really can’t make this stuff up.” But then he proceeded to do so, speculating about why the logo might be there (even blaming Postel’s kid). He didn’t ask Postel to clarify. As David Byrne said: “Facts don’t do what I want them to.”