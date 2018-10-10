‘No single sparrow makes a  summer’

My grandma was an activist in Cuba. As the head of the CDR (Committee for the Defense of the Revolution) she organized patriotic events and would march on the large streets of our neighborhood, proudly holding a bright Cuban flag and yelling, “¡Viva Cuba libre! ¡Viva Fidel!” I would follow her along with the huge crowd of students repeating after her. I loved helping Abu organize all these patriotic acts. I felt the adrenaline running through my veins every time we raised our fists and yelled something. I felt like I could do anything just by speaking up, which is ironic since I was demonstrating my “loyalty” to the Cuban government, not fighting against it. I was there not because I truly believed in what the Castro brothers were making out of Cuba, but because I wanted to feel some kind of power by screaming for the whole country to hear. Abu liked when I was this fierce about helping her because then we would be seen as honorable citizens of the Cuban nation and not as traitors.

In Cuba most people are involved in the government, even if you want out. Your job, friends, school, cartoons — your whole life experience — is because of the Cuban Revolution. Most Cubans can recite the entire Cuban history along with the biographies of all the martyrs. For me, it was normal to know all these things and have debates over wars and how things could’ve been different if they hadn’t taken the risky measures they did.

Advertisement

At home it was different. Most days we would watch the news, and if Abu didn’t agree with something heroic they said about Fidel, she would comment, “There they go again, making him some kind of hero. They’re giving us cat instead of hare — we all know Fidel killed Camilo Cienfuegos, a martyr for Cubans.” Abu said that the government was constantly lying to us about what had really happened but that we had to look communist and pretend we were buying what they were selling us. She said that we had to believe those ideals and apply them outside of the house, but that under her wing, we could roast the government all we wanted. She explained to us that we had to live like that in order to be safe.

Abu’s disillusionment with the government started when my uncle Danilo was 14 years old. He was the smartest kid in his class, read books a lot, and had his future already figured out. Even if he was as mature as everyone thought he was, he was still a kid, and kids make mistakes. There was a time he and a couple of friends heard about a stash of guns belonging to the government and went to find it. Without even giving his brain time to process the information, he went on an adventure to get those guns. He was curious to see what they were like since guns aren’t part of our culture. And he did, but he was caught. The Cuban government has little mercy for sinners, and he had just committed a big crime, so they said he should be punished. Uncle Danilo was sent to a correctional institution where the worst of the worst kids were prisoners. Abu suffered a lot because her first born child, who was a great kid, made a mistake. My mom tells me that Abu resented the government, yet knew there was nothing she could do but prove that she was loyal. Eventually he got out at the age of 18, but after being locked up for four years he wasn’t the same. He couldn’t get a stable job and alcohol was his best friend. It saddens me how that light was stolen from such a bright person. To this day, he is the most crafty person I know. He’d go to the slaughterhouse and get bulls’ heads, then use the horns to make earrings, necklaces, rings, keychains and espuelas de gallo, which were glued to roosters’ spurs for cockfights. Tio Danilo also fixed shoes with a huge needle and thread, which he strengthened by using resin from the Indian-almond tree in our back yard or wax from chewed honeycomb. Although Abu loves Danilo, what happened to him left a scar on her. She never forgot. •