Mehwish Zaminkhan: ‘My voice has never been heard’

Mehwish Zaminkhan and her family moved to Louisville from Pakistan four years ago. She had to learn English and grapple with her past of living under Taliban suppression, all while trying to be a successful American high school student. When she heard about the Louisville Story Program, she saw it as a way to help with all of the above. Here’s what Zaminkhan, now 20 years old, got out of the experience:

LEO: Your excerpt starts with the story of when you were in Pakistan and the Taliban came into your classroom. What do you think your former self, the self told not to go to school and get an education, would feel about you participating in this project today?

Mehwish Zaminkhan: When you say my former self, I mean I was banned from school, you know? I was stopped from going to school. So when I heard about this opportunity, I was thinking it was going to be a dream for me. Because I’ve been banned. My voice has never been heard. So this is my opportunity. You have to do it. I was telling myself, you’ve got to do this so people of the world can know about you and the dream you’ve been living with for the rest of your life …

So, how did your story change from when you first started writing it to when you finished it?

When I applied to this program, since I’m an ESL student, I’m still learning. My English, when I first came to the U.S., my English was really — the vocabulary was really low. I couldn’t understand anything the teacher would tell me, anything. I used to go to Conversation Club, public libraries. Trying to find every [way] to improve myself, because I was driven, and I was having that fire inside myself. I was like, I get the opportunity, this basically means I got second life, you know? Second chance.

So, when I heard about this project, my writing skills were really low. My communication skills, my vocabulary, it was really low, but then I heard this from my high school counselor, and when I heard about it, I was like, I’m going to apply for this program and then see what’s going to happen.

So, during — through this process, it helped me a lot in my writing skills, because it was not a typical class. Like, high school, we have English class. You just get the essay and then you’re done? This was really a special thing to me, because in this writing project, we did a lot of writing every day. We would get homework for it like, not inside of school for the one-hour class or 45-minute class, but outside of school as well. For example, we used to interview strong leaders in our community, Louisville. So it helped me in a way to write down. When I see myself, I feel proud that my writing skills got better and better. Before, I used to write a little bit, but right now, when I write things down, it just makes me write more — to be more descriptive. This thing, I really would take away from this program.

So, throughout the program, you spent a lot of time with the other writers. What did you learn about other people from participating in the project?

They all have really unique stories to tell. They all have really unique backgrounds, and also to be able to communicate with them, to build a strong friendship, relationship with them; I felt like it’s my home. It’s like a community. It’s like a family. ‘Cause we all worked together, all my fellow authors. So every time we had a hard time or something, we would discuss it.