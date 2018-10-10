Katherin Socias Báez: ‘We’re the same person’

IT’S FROM Katherin Socias Báez’s chapter that the title of the book comes from: “No Single Sparrow Makes a Summer” — a translated phrase that her Cuban family used to describe the power of working together and supporting each other. Báez, 17, who is now a senior at Iroquois High School, talks about her pivotal role in the project, and the project’s equally important role in her own future plans.

LEO: Your story is the first one in the book, I noticed, so how do you feel about that?

Katherin Socias Báez: First, I didn’t know I was going to be the first story … But since the title of the book comes from my chapter, I feel like the editors decided that it was the right one to be the first one …

What kind of tone do you hope it sets for the rest of the book?

A tone that says, ‘I’m just like you.’ You know? I might be an immigrant, I might be from somewhere else, but we’re the same person. We’re people. So don’t think of me as something like an alien. Think of me as a human being. And for the rest of the girls, too.

So, in your story, you examined your relationships with a lot of your family members, you know, you had your parents in it and your uncle, so did writing this story change your understanding of your family at all?

Yes, in some ways it did, because when you write, you think of, especially if it’s about your life, you think of all the things that happened. You know, you look back, and you’re like, ‘Wow this happened to me,’ and like, this person was in my life, and how they affected me and how I think of them now. So I guess it did change the way I view them now, and I understand why they did things the way they did, so yeah.

Did you learn things you didn’t know about them?

Yes, I did, I learned — I mean, from my grandma, I learned a bunch of stuff that — I mean, I always knew the way she was, but writing my chapter helped me understand why: Why she was that way, why she raised us that way.

Advertisement

Do you think you’ll continue to write even now that the project is over?

I might. Yeah, I think I might keep writing or maybe make a career out of it.

Really, a career?

I don’t know, I was thinking something to do with journalism. But I’m not sure.

Had journalism ever entered your mind before you stared?

No, I never thought that I would write. Even though I read books, I never thought about it. You know, I mostly was in love with authors and their books and really excited about it, but I never saw myself as one of them. It was more of something that could never happen to me.

And now you do see yourself as a writer?

I mean, yes. I guess. [More emphatically] Yeah.