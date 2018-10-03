Sonic Breakdown: Jordan Jetson — ‘My Shooter’

[LEO’s biweekly Sonic Breakdown column deconstructs a single song from a Louisville musician or band.]

“My Shooter” inverses the idea of a classic fairy tale. Hip-hop artist Jordan Summers, better known as Jordan Jetson, wrote the song for his girlfriend, but “My Shooter” also aims to be a parable that rallies against conventional tropes.

“I just liked the idea of the damsel in distress, but since it was already kind of a cliché, I figured it would be cool to flip that concept on its head in this song,” Jetson said. “So in the end I came up with the idea of a male damsel in distress.”

Jetson tackles the subject with passion and fierce declarations of appreciation. From beginning to end “My Shooter” — which was produced by Yons — is as silky as any smooth summer jams you might have heard before it. Clean, airy synths pulse and cascade in the layers under the solid thump and pop of the mid-tempo beat, as Jetson spits and flows with romantic assuredness.

“Musically, I wanted it to be a feel good song for the summer — really high energy, really bouncy,” Jetson said. “I like it for the fact that pretty much every woman I played it for almost immediately started dancing. I think that was the big goal for me, sonically, was to create a sound that made people happy. Especially, the women that the song was about, which was my target audience in the first place.”

Jetson has certainly noticed his popularity and notoriety grow in the past few years. To his recent surprise, he discovered that a growing portion of his audience turned out to be women. It was something he hadn’t fathomed, yet a realization that left him feeling very honored.

“The idea stemmed from analytics,” Jetson said. “I was looking into my numbers and I noticed that I had a growing female presence, which is awesome. But, I really didn’t know how to better reach them, so I started asking women around me on what they would want to hear from me. ‘Credit,’ was one of the things I heard the most. So, when I got to looking back on my own life, I realized women have done quite a lot for me, have helped me out a lot. So, I drew a lot on my own life experiences to incorporate that into the song and to make it a blanket statement for everyone who’s ever had a woman in their life who have helped them, an ode to that.”