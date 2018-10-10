Joe Manning: book speaks to this current moment

Joe Manning, a nonfiction writer, is one half of the Louisville Story Program’s directorial team, and in his role, he’s coaxed tale after tale from the city’s residents, offering differing, firsthand perspectives about life in the ‘Ville. His work with Iroquois High School students, however, the third time the program has recruited youth to write down their own stories, has been a unique experience, both because of the story program’s growing name recognition… and the participants he was able to discover.

LEO: So, how did you choose the students that you did for the project?

Joe Manning: It was extremely difficult. [Director] Darcy [Thompson] and I, this is our third youth project at Louisville Story Program … and the first one in which folks sort of saw us coming if you will. Our reputation preceded us, and we were able to get the attention of the English teachers in sort of a big way. So we had an applicant pool of 20, I think. So, this was the first time that we were really in a position where we had to conduct interviews and choose authors …

This time, we conducted interviews and had the authors write essays and we had to think about it, and it was not easy at all. In fact, it was like maybe one of the hardest things that I’ve done in my role as deputy director of Louisville Story Program. So, we picked 10, and nine of them stuck it out, and they stuck it out in a really significant and pretty impressive way. It’s not an easy thing that they have done. It’s pretty difficult.

I noticed that all the students involved in the project are women. So, how do you think that shaped the way the book turned out at all?

I think of it as a very timely and fortunate anomaly. We had one male participant early on, and he didn’t, he wasn’t able to continue in the project, so we ended up with nine young women who had a lot of grit in a moment in our culture and in our history when there are a lot of women with grit with a lot to say, and it fairly makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. I’m so proud of them and so sort of humbled by them. There’s a lot in this book that speaks to this current moment and the ways that we all need to listen closely to one another and maybe especially to young women right now. So, a very fortunate, timely anomaly, and one that I hope will stand out to people.

So what’s the most important thing that you think residents of Louisville can learn by reading the book?

… We hope people read these books and learn more about their neighbors and have a moment of real, dedicated empathy for their neighbors, you know? This city has some pretty hard lines in it that are hard to cross and people don’t know each other well enough — don’t understand one another. And so a book like this offers an opportunity to see both the ways in which people are living vastly different, unique lives from our own and the ways in which we’re extraordinarily similar — very, very similar. So, that’s my hope for this book.