Four Halloween music events you shouldn’t miss

‘Stop Making Sense’

Saturday, Oct. 27 | Zanzabar

A rendition of the classic Talking Heads live album will be performed by members of Curio Key Club, joined by an all-star cast of Cheyenne Mize, Scott Carney, Mark Charles Heidinger, Jacqui Blue and Meg Samples. There will also be a costume contest, with the winner receiving a merch bundle. $10 cover.

Never Nervous Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 27 | Kaiju

Our friends at the Louisville music blog Never Nervous are throwing a Halloween party at Kaiju, with the noise-punk of GRLwood, the horror garage-rock of Prayer Line and the psychedelic metal of Blind Scryer. $10 or $5 with a costume.

Album Cover Costume Party

Tuesday, Oct. 30 | Butchertown Social

The most interesting Vinyl Night of the year. Dress up as your favorite album cover, show up to the Butchertown Social and possibly go home with prizes, including tickets to see J Mascis, Brit Brigade and Le Butcherettes. And, as always, bring along a vinyl, sign up, pick a side, and they’ll play it over the bar’s speakers. Free.

SpookyFest

Wednesday, Oct. 31 | Riot Skatepark

SpookyFest, a local punk and indie showcase on Halloween Day, features a solid variety of some of the best bands the city has to offer. The lineup consists of: GRLwood, Pleasure Boys, Wombo, Mosquito, Kids Born Wrong, Happy Yew, Orchard Keepers, Sylmar, El Bisonte, Dynamic Prophet and Birddog + His Coyote Gospel Choir. $5.