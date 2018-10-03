Five bands you shouldn’t miss at Cropped Out

One look at the Cropped Out festival’s lineup, and you can tell that it is made by, and for, the DIY community. While there is no specific sonic quality that each band shares, they do embrace an adventurous spirit to push beyond the mundane. Before Cropped Out takes place at American Turners this weekend, we broke down five bands not to miss.

Taiwan Housing Project

Turners Tavern | Friday | 5:50 p.m.

The Philly-based, noise-rock quartet makes a mean sound. Guided by the baroque squeal of Kilynn Lunsford, the band is all no-wave fury and intense vibes. Channeling acts such as The Birthday Party or Lydia Lunch, Taiwan Housing Project are the weird kids at the party — cool, mysterious and into something strange.

<a href="http://taiwanhousingproject.bandcamp.com/album/veblen-death-mask">Veblen Death Mask by Taiwan Housing Project</a>

The Web

Turners Tavern | Saturday | 6:35 p.m.

Some of the most gleefully-mutated indie that Louisville has ever produced. Like Mark Mothersbaugh’s fever dream, The Web features wobbly grooves and psychedelic horns, while synths dance playfully in the background. And, just when it seems like there is no stable ground, they snap into a tight rhythm. There are elements of Syd Barrett’s Pink Floyd or French prog-weirdos Magma, albeit performed on a beach with a daiquiri in hand — Parrotheads by way of Faust.

<a href="http://noisepollution.bandcamp.com/album/fruit-bat-republic">Fruit Bat Republic by THE WEB</a>

Shabazz Palaces

Phreedom Hall Stage

Saturday | 8:55 p.m.

Emcee Palaceer Lazaro, otherwise known as Ishmael Butler, has a long history with jazzy hip-hop. An original member of seminal rap group Digable Planets, Butler’s collaboration with Tendai “Baba” Maraire is an evolution. Shabazz Palaces will take you on a trip into the weird and abstract. But, it’s not hard to get into, from the flow and lyricism, to the production that involves percussive and vocal samples moving in and out for polyrhythmic and multi-textural grooves.

<a href="http://shabazzpalaces.bandcamp.com/album/quazarz-born-on-a-gangster-star">Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star by Shabazz Palaces</a>

Anthony Braxton / Jacqueline Kerrod

Spooky Beach | Saturday | 9:50 p.m.

A prominent figure in the free jazz movement, Anthony Braxton pulls back to the halcyon days of Coltrane and Davis, as filtered through decades of improv. Braxton dances around structure with a ballerina’s control, navigating environments rich in texture, and seemingly bereft of meaning. His music pulls on common threads, themes that are relative to each player, cohering them into something wholly new, an organic beast that breathes and evolves on its own.

<a href="http://newbraxtonhouse.bandcamp.com/album/two-compositions-orchestra-2005">Two Compositions (Orchestra) 2005 by Anthony Braxton</a>

Endless Boogie

Phreedom Hall Stage

Saturday | Midnight

Living up to their name, Endless Boogie marries the groove-oriented repetition of krautrock with the sneer of punk and the blues. Imagine an eternal riff on “Let There Be Rock” by AC/DC, a never-ending meditation on guitars and riffs designed to make you strut. Led by the charismatic Paul Major, a former Louisvillian, the band mines each and every note for the hidden harmonics.

<a href="http://endlessboogie.bandcamp.com/album/vibe-killer">Vibe Killer by Endless Boogie</a>