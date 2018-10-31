Record Review: Dave.Will.Chris — ‘Meloncauliflower’

Starting off with some phenomenal sub-bass and record crackles, Meloncauliflower begins its slow dive into depression and anxiety. There is a Shabazz Palaces quality to the delivery, in what seems to be an almost stream-of-consciousness style. True to the theme, the music has a sublime melancholy, matched by the earnest honesty of Dave., formerly known as Dirty Flannel Dave. There is a world-weariness that is punctuated at times by excellent guest spots by Metez or Otis Junior. Nothing is off limits here, from conversations about spirituality to just making it through the day. The record never flinches away from the ugliness of the mental health problems that touch so many.



