Record Review: Axel Roley — ‘1nceagain…’

There is an elegance to Axel Roley’s beats, which incorporate classic funk and R&B elements, synthesized through the lens of the golden age of hip-hop. Roley pays homage to greats like J Dilla and Madlib, playing with pitch and rhythm in a way that gives the melodies and beats a whole new life beyond the sample source. The coda to “tha blast” features that kind of warble that so defines the Stones Throw sound, an electronic vibe in an otherwise organic aurality. What makes Roley’s mixtapes pop is his ability to weave these elements in and out of each track, a hauntological take on hip-hop at its finest, a dreamscape made into one pastiche whole.

<a href="http://axelroley.bandcamp.com/album/1nceagain-tha-ep">1nceagain…tha ep. by Axel Roley.</a>

