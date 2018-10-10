A’lea Marie Smith: ‘How far can I go?’

ONLY A SENIOR at Iroquois High School, A’lea Marie Smith had a lifetime of experiences to draw from when she started the Louisville Story Program: Her pregnancies as a preteen and a teenager, the death of her mother and the story of how she got where she is today — a proud, 19-year-old college student. Here, she discusses how she condensed her experiences into writing, and how she thinks her daughters will react to them.

LEO: First I wanted to ask, just how did you figure out what experiences to focus on in your story?

A’lea Marie Smith: Well, I know I couldn’t really think about it all and write about it in one day, so what me and my editor did is we would focus on one topic like motherhood one week, write about motherhood as many pages as I could muster. The next week, talk about foster care and how I got through foster care, all in one week, and write about as much as I can write about foster care. And I would do it weekly to weekly, and then one day, we would just merge everything together, and that’s how I’d make my chapter.

So, a lot of your story revolves around your two daughters, Jae’dyce and Jena, and so, when do you plan on reading them your story, if at all?

Advertisement

[Smith sighs] Well, Jena, it’s a really whole different story, because when she gets to that age, she wouldn’t have known, ‘Wait, I didn’t know that you didn’t have custody yet, at a certain time.’ So, it’ll be a real interesting story for her. But Jae’dyce, she’s going to be like, ‘Wow, mom, I didn’t know it was so hard for you to keep up with school and keep up with Popeye’s and keep up with people at home, and still thinking about all those feelings at the same time.’ So I think that Jae’dyce will love me more. I think Jena will be a little bit confused, and it will be about her brain capacity of what she can take in and how she’s going to react to it, and I’m looking forward to it really.

Your story has some tragic moments and some joyous ones. You talk about your mother’s passing, the birth of your daughters, the story of how you found the home that you live in. How, if at all, did writing this story help you process through some of the emotions that you might have had about those experiences?

Well, when you get the chance to write something down, you see that it’s in the past, so it’s an accomplishment that you even get to write it down. So really I just think, ‘Wow, I’ve made it so far, how far can I go?’ So, I never just stop in one place or one moment; I keep going and going and going, and when you keep going, things like people calling you, ‘Hey, there’s an apartment ready,’ or you know, someone saying, ‘Hey you did good on a book,’ you just keep going. There’s other events in your life that’s just bound to happen, but you know, the negative moments isn’t always going to happen, but there’s always going to be something positive happening in your day.