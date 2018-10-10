‘A day and a life’

5:45 a.m. comes around a little bit too soon as I put a snowsuit on my daughter, Jae’dyce. I couldn’t afford to get us both a winter coat, and as we walk through the back door, the cold air bites at my sensitive teeth. I put Jae’dyce’s hat on while I push her in her stroller. The sun hasn’t come out yet. The trees are silent, nothing in the air. I walk as fast as I can to my TARC stop on the corner of Sutcliffe and 38th.

There is an elderly man smoking a cigarette beside me at the bus stop, so I move a few paces to the left, not wanting Jae’dyce to catch secondhand smoke. I don’t want Jae’dyce to grow up with temptation all around her. I don’t want Jae’dyce to grow up wondering where her next meal is either, so I work 25 hours a week, after school, at Popeye’s over on Preston Highway. I’ve worked there for a year and a half, but I don’t have any loyalties. I walk in every day, look at my fellow employees and say, “Welcome to Popeye’s.” I put on a hairnet, wash my hands and immediately get to work on the cash register, packing food, doing dishes, battering chicken and dropping it in the hottest grease, slowly, so I won’t get burned. While I’m there I work my butt off, and when I get home I smell like chicken. It’s hard work but it pays off.

I look down Broadway. The bus is nowhere in sight. Five minutes have gone by. If this first TARC is late it has a chain reaction: I’ll get to my next bus stop late after I drop Jae’dyce off at daycare, and then miss the next TARC, and then I’m late to school. Some people think that my tardiness is the result of laziness but it isn’t. I gotta fuss with a child at five o’clock in the morning, and sometimes she just isn’t feeling it. Some things are out of my control.

The loud engine of the bus creeps up to the streetlight slowly. The tires slide against the ice along the concrete. The birds are silent, still asleep. Only crazy people are out this early in the cold. With Jae’dyce in her car seat in one hand, and her stroller in the other, I take my time struggling to get on the bus. Numerous men are waiting for me to get done and not one volunteers to help me. Chivalry these days.

After setting her stroller on the rail, I turn to pay my TARC fee: 80 cents for JCPS students. I insert a wrinkled, old dollar into the machine, eager to get rid of it. I look up expecting my transfer ticket. The driver is an old man with an unattractive five o’clock shadow.

“You don’t look like you’re under 18 to me,” he says, not looking in my eyes, focusing on lower places. I put my arms around my chest and back away from him.

Advertisement

“I’m still in school,” I claim.

I slam my body in the seat, upset at nasty people these days. People look at me and Jae’dyce. An old woman wearing shades with a Bible in her hands melts at the sight of my daughter. Jae’dyce loves the attention, of course, but I’m not in the mood to answer the same constant questions today. How old is she? Is she teething? What’s her name? Don’t forget the biggest one: Is her father around? The men always ask that one, and I politely answer, “No, are you offering? Because I’m taking baby daddy applications.” Sometimes I am not that respectful.

Although there have been times when I hated the TARC — the heat and the stench — there’s also been times when I didn’t want to leave or go home, when I wanted to stay forever.

For some reason I do all my heavy crying on the TARC. I was on my way home from middle school once, thinking about my newborn at home. When it was time to get off the bus, I didn’t ring the bell. I just sat there and watched my house roll by. I kept going till I was miles away from home, and I knew it would take forever for someone to notice.

The day grew dark. It was peaceful. No one bothered me as I cried. But then an elderly black man sat beside me and gave me a tissue. He was wearing a black Kangol that didn’t go with the black capris and wife beater he was sporting. He was quiet. Even when I talked, he stayed silent. I told that stranger all my secrets, and I never saw him again after that.

You come across all types of people riding the TARC, and you’ll have all types of conversations. A friend of mine once said, “I’d rather tell my secrets to a stranger, rather than someone I know.”