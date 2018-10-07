7 of our favorite places for thrift and antique shopping in Louisville

Looking for a cheap, hip way to make your house or apartment look a little more decorative and stylish? Trying to find a vintage leather coat for the winter? Go antiquing, or, at least, go thrifting! You’d be surprised what treasure troves you’ll find. To jumpstart your second-hand shopping adventures, LEO put together this list of our favorite thrift, second-hand and antique stores in Louisville. If you like others, tell us in the comments or email us at leo@leoweekly.com.

Antiques at Douglass Loop and Anna J. Shae’s Antique & Collectibles

1940 Harvard Drive

Follow hyperlinks for hours

Douglass Loop is already packed with businesses, but somehow two antique stores found a way to be next door to each other. Antiques at Douglass Loop is the only store on this list that specializes in military memorabilia, including uniforms and collectibles. And next door is Anna J. Shae’s Antique & Collectibles, which has more traditional antiques such as jewelry and collectibles.

The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall

1430 Mellwood Ave.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Crazy Daisy Antique Mall is in a former warehouse building, with two large floors, totaling 20,000 square feet, of just about every kind of antique imaginable. The store is well-balanced in its offerings, with big items and small collectibles: political campaign pins, furniture, comic books and art. The store hosts over 80 dealers and 150 booths.

Joe Ley Antiques

615 E. Market St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Closed Sunday through Tuesday

Even if you’ve never been antiquing, you’ll recognize Joe Ley Antiques. The store is in a three-story, historic schoolhouse in NuLu. And painted on one side is a huge mural by Wilfred E. Seig III of two colorful humanoids holding up the store’s sign. Not to mention the store has been around for over 50 years. Best of all, the store lives up to its hype, with a massive collection of, as the website puts it, “funky finds, exquisite treasures an all sorts of curiosities in between.” You could spend almost all day in there getting lost.

Louisville Antique Market

845 E. Jefferson St.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Next time you’re hanging around in NuLu, step into the Louisville Antique Market which has been around since the 1930s. The store features antique furniture and glassware and prides itself as a “mall of antique dealers … working together to provide quality merchandise and friendly service.”

Nearly New Thrift Shop

1250 Bardstown Road, No. 114

10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Closed Sunday

Nearly New Thrift Shop is exactly what it sounds like, a store with gently-used clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Located in the Mid City Mall, you’ll also find holiday decorations and furniture. Nearly New is a nonprofit that helps raise funds for Louisville’s arm of the National Council of Jewish Women, which funds programs for women, children and families in Louisville. So, not only can you shop for a new outfit, but your money goes to a good cause.

Tickled Pink

3269 Taylor Boulevard

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | Closed Friday and Saturday

Tickled Pink is a sprawling antique and vintage store in an untraditional setting. The store is in a retrofitted house near Churchill Downs, with three floors of furniture, trinkets, clothing. Sunday hours vary, with the store opening earlier, and cash is preferred, with no debit or credit cards accepted on Sundays. You can also visit Tickled Pink’s booth at the Cellar Door Antique Mall or check out the store’s Pintrest page here.

Yesternook and Fat Rabbit Thrift & Vintage

1153 Logan St. and 1000 E. Oak St.

Follow the hyperlinks for business hours

Make the most of your thrifting and antiquing afternoons in Germantown with a stop at YesterNook (1153 Logan St.) and Fat Rabbit (1000 E. Oak St.), only a few blocks from one another. Yesternook focuses mainly on antique to modern furniture, with a random assortment of other knickknacks around the store. And down the street, next to Kaiju, is Fat Rabbit. This thrift and vintage store has vintage clothes, books, records, games and just about everything a hip Germantowner could need.

Retro Metro, Louisville’s Modern Antique Store

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Weekdays – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Weekends 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Are you a fan of quality and highly-stylized furniture? Then stop in at Retro Metro, located at the Mellwood Arts Center, to see what the store has in its ever-evolving collection. The store also regularly posts photos of its new pieces on Facebook, so you can always keep an eye out for that perfect piece.