10 under $5 — What to do this week in Louisville (10/29)

MONDAY – OCT. 29

Hayride on the Hill

Baringer Hill in Cherokee Park

No cover | 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free hay ride among the turning trees of Cherokee Park, listen to live music and enjoy beer and food (for purchase). ‘Nuff said.

TUESDAY – OCT. 30

Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design

The Filson Historical Society

Free | 12-1 p.m.

Incarceration is a controversial topic, and one that goes back to the 1700s when prisons became the de facto way of dealing with criminals. But how does the design of a prison play into keeping conditions satisfactory for inmates? This talk, from the Filson Historical Society’s architectural intern, Sarah Kelley, explores the topic: from the cells to the gates.

Free Screening: ‘What We Do in the Shadows”

The Floyd Theatre

Free | 8 p.m.

Vampires, they’re just like us: They share apartments with dirty roommates… who never scrub the blood off their plates, they labor over what to wear out… but have to get creative since they don’t have reflections. ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is a mockumentary (from the creators of the “Flight of the Conchords”) that humanizes the fearsome blood-sucking beasts, and provides devastatingly funny interludes that you and your friends will be quoting for centuries. Watch it for free courtesy of UofL’s Film Liberation Unit.

Pups Pints Pizza!

Pizza LUPO

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

This is of two animal-themed Halloween parties this week (one cat-centric bash to follow). At Pizza Lupo, though, it’s all about the dogs. Bring your pup in a costume for a chance to win a prize, and buy a beer from Against the Grain to donate money to the Kentucky Humane Society. (Pizza will obviously be available for purchase, too). And don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes to properly enjoy a vinyl spin-off brought to you by the rad, DJ ladies of The Spinsters Union of Louisville.

WEDNESDAY – OCT. 31

Drop-in Election Volunteering

Fairness Campaign

Free | 12-6 p.m.

Surprise! There actually is an LGBTQ agenda — it’s to get people to vote for equal rights candidates. Join Kentucky’s LGBTQ advocacy organization in calling voters and knocking on their doors to lure them to the dark side of comprehensive civil rights legislation. You can also volunteer on Thursday from 12-8 p.m. or Friday from 12-4 p.m.

Kitty Karaoke Kostume Kontest

Third Street Dive

No cover | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Across town, the cat people of Louisville will be belting out karaoke tunes in the name of the Animal Protection Association. Fifty percent of bar sales go toward the no-kill cat shelter in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Costumes are encouraged, and winners of the karaoke contest will get gift bags and other prizes.

University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular

Comstock Concert Hall

Free | 8-9:30 p.m

Each year, UofL musicians put on the “highly-popular” Halloween Spooktacular, which you can attend for free to listen to on-theme music that will play you through the spookiest night of the year.

FRIDAY – NOV. 2

The Marvelous Mystery Store Opening

The Marvelous Mystery

994 Barret Ave. | Free | Noon-8 p.m.

All y’all remember the former WHY Louisville stores, proprietor Will Russell and the Funtown Mountain meltdown. Now, Russell and Lorna-Mae Ward are opening The Marvelous Mystery, described as “a roadside attraction, art gallery, free play arcade and performance space.” The attraction and arcade are free, and, for sale, are classic WHY Louisville shirts, new ones from local artists and “quirky gifts and traditional souvenirs.” The MM is opening in the former Speier Ace Hardware, adding to the strip’s eccentric and delicious rebound since the closure of Lynn’s Paradise Cafe.

Dia De Los Muertos Presented by El Jimador

South Fourth Street near East Chestnut

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

This 4,000-year-old holiday celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed. This celebration includes food from Mi Cocina and Mesa, el Jimador cocktails, cerveza from West Sixth Brewing, sweets by Cellar Door Chocolates and Mr. G’s Kettle Corn, art, folk dancers, street altars, a special pet alter, fire and circus performers. At 8 p.m. the Rev. David Sanchez will bless the event and lead a candlelit procession. Workshops staffed by UofL’s Latin American and Latino Studies will feature calaveras (sugar skull) face painting, sugar candy art, coloring and tissue flower construction. New this year, in partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services, is an altar to honor and celebrate beloved four-legged family members who have passed.

Guestroom Records 5th Anniversary

Guestroom Records

806 Frankfort Ave. | No cover | 11-9 p.m.

After five years in business, Guestroom Records is ready to celebrate. The weekend festivities are kicking off with a Friday night art show and sales that will last through Monday, Nov. 5.