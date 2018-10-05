5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/26-28)

FRIDAY, Oct. 26

‘Halloween’ 40th Anniversary Drive-In

Georgetown Drive-In

$11 (cash only) | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

I think I’ve seen this one. Carefree young adults drive to an outdoor theater in a small town to watch a horror movie… and everything goes great. Catch a double feature of John Carpenter’s original “Halloween,” from 1978, on 35 mm film and the 2018 version, still starring Jamie Lee Curtis. This event lasts through the 28. On Oct. 27, a Michael Myers stunt double for the 2007 version of the film will be on hand in full costume to sign autographs, take pictures and totally not murder you. Our recommendation: Get there early, because the drive-in is a hot spot.

Pre-Halloween Throwdown

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

$10 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Start your Halloween party circuit off by spooking out with two bands: Electric Garden and The Captain Midnight Band. And come wearing a costume… because you have to, man. (Plus, you could win a “rad” prize). Doors open at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 27

Parents + Pints

Gravely Brewing Co.

No Cover | 12-5 p.m.

It’s time to stop telling your kids, “I can’t take you anywhere!” Because, guess what, now you can. While you’re enjoying the sweet nectar of Gravely Brewing Co., your spawn will be treated to toys and activities.

Coat Check Halloween Freak For All

Odeon

$10 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Odeon promises a night of music, drink specials, and communing with the spirit world for its first Halloween party. Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Slim Thicc and Axel Roley will provide tunes while Pamela Lynn McMasters doles out psychic readings. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and contest winners will receive prizes from Guestroom Records.

SUNDAY, Oct 28

Pooch-O-Ween

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 1-4 p.m.

Halloween has gone to the dogs. (It’s a lame joke, but relevant, so we had to). Dress your pupper in a cute costume and bring him or her to Mile Wide for a rollicking time. A local artist, Panda Gail Smithson, will be on hand to draw a free caricature of your beloved and Pet Wants on the Avenue will be sending them off with a goodie bag and a hearty pat. If you buy a Mile Wide brew, $1 will be donated to MisPits and Friends Rescue.