5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/19)

SATURDAY — Oct. 20

Via Colori

Waterfront Park Big Four Lawn

Free | 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Need a little color to brighten you day? Via Colori is for artists, musicians, cosplayers and superheroes… and a good cause. Around 100 artists will turn the sidewalks into a wonderland of art, amid street performers, musicians, crafters, vendors, food and drinks, including adult beverages. Among the live music performances is Linkin Bridge, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The event raises awareness and funds for New Beginnings Foundation, which helps abused and neglected foster children. The event is family and pet friendly.

Biscuits and Jam

Mint on Mellwood

$30 donation | noon-6 p.m.

Yes, the biscuits at Biscuits and Jam will have fruit spreads for you to smother them in, but the “Jam” in Biscuits and Jam really refers to the music from four funky bands that will play from 12:30 p.m. on, including Louisville’s Hot Brown Smackdown and the Grateful Dead cover band, Emily’s Garden. The biscuits, included in the $30 donation, will be provided by local restaurants, including Chik’n & Me and Eggs Over Frankfort. Local craft beer will be available for purchase, too. All money raised goes to MedWater for their work around the world.

SUNDAY — Oct. 21

Sunny’s Sol Fest

Louisville Water Tower Park

Free | noon-6 p.m.

Saving Sunny, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pit bulls and pit bull-like dogs, so you can bet that their biggest event of the year will be dog-welcoming. It’s a pet friendly art and music festival (you might remember it as Pitty Fair) with a puppy kissing booth, vendors, a raffle and local food trucks. (Disclosure: LEO’s Barkeep Confessions columnist Kelsey Westbrook is a founder of Saving Sunny.)

Advertisement

CycLOUvia

Bardstown Road

Free | 2-6 p.m.

When pedestrians revolt! The city will shut Bardstown Road from Douglass Boulevard to Broadway on Sunday to motor vehicles, opening it up for physical activity of any kind. You can bike, walk run, skate — even dance. “CycLOUvia has become a favorite event for all ages to enjoy a car-free, dense, urban corridor,” said Mayor Greg Fischer in a statement. “Bring your bikes, skateboards and walking shoes while enjoying everything our small businesses have to offer.”

‘One Day I’ll Rise’ – Concert and Book Launch

Odeon

$10 donation | 7-9 p.m.

Listen to poems written by girls incarcerated at Louisville Metro’s Department for Youth Detention Services. The authors won’t be able to attend, but in their place, artists 1200 (Jecorey Arthur), Ben Sollee, Hannah Drake and Daniel Martin Moore will be singing and performing their work. “I think that something really special happens when an artist who is recognized, or influential for one reason, can say, ‘This is not only important enough for me to talk about it, but it’s important enough for me to put my weight behind it,’” said Tasha Golden, the local musician who facilitated the creative writing workshops that resulted in “One Day I’ll Rise.”