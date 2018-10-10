10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (10/22)

MONDAY — Oct. 22

Mammoth Cave’s Black Power

UofL Bingham Humanities Building, Room 300

Free | 3-4:30 p.m.

When Mammoth Cave opened to tourists in the 1840s, all of the guides were enslaved men. Their predicament was the impetus for much of the cave’s fame and the newspaper reports, guidebooks, poetry and speculative fiction that followed. According to the event description, “This talk explores how the literature of Mammoth Cave consistently conflated the cave with its guides, and translated the cave’s obscurity and mystery back into ideas of racial Blackness.”

Fight for Democracy

Frazier History Museum

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

No ticket, no closed door, no full voicemail: U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who is up for reelection and LEO’s founder, is meeting constituents at this free event to discuss the election and the future of America’s democracy. Alongside him will be special musical guest, Linkin’ Bridge.

TUESDAY Oct. 23

Free Screening: ‘The Lure’

The Floyd Theater

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Reasons to go see “The Lure” even though you probably haven’t heard about it: horror, music and mermaids. That should do it. This Polish film is about half-woman half-fish creatures that eat men, and you can see it for free as part of the UofL Film Liberation Unit’s Boo! With FLU series.

Thunderdome All-Stars: Halloween!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Seven winners from Kaiju’s monthly comedy competitions are returning — this time, to perform stand-up, skits and characters centered around the theme of Halloween. Whoever wins, earns the title of All-Star Champion.

WEDNESDAY — Oct 24

Film Screening – ‘Robert Penn Warren: A Vision’

The Filson Historical Society

Free (reservations required) | 5-7:30 p.m.

In this original KET documentary, learn about the life of Robert Penn Warren, the famous, Kentucky-born novelist of “All the King’s Men,” and the only author to win a Pulitizer Prize in fiction and poetry. Before the 6 p.m. screening, you can take a tour of the Filson Historical Society exhibit galleries and, afterward, stick around for a question-and-answer session with KET producer Tom Thurman.

International Open Mic

Mom’s Music

Free | 7-9 p.m.

We promise that no open mic around town is like this one. Perform a piece, whether it be a poem or a song, in its native, foreign language. “This open mic event will integrate cultures and evoke spontaneous creativity resulting in a magical evening,” according to the event description.

THURSDAY — Oct. 25

Brown Hotel’s 95th Birthday Celebrations

The Brown Hotel

Free | Noon

Sweeten up your lunch break with a slice of free cake, served up to celebrate The Brown Hotel’s 95th anniversary. The establishment is honoring its birthday all month with giveaways, specials and reduced room rates.

Trick or Trivia

Pizza Bar

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Test your spooky film knowledge at this Halloween movie-themed trivia night. If you’d rather watch a movie than study up on one, there’s also a showing of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” to …uh, enjoy. Oh, and you can participate in a costume contest. First place receives four VIP tickets to Fourth Street Live’s Wicked Wonderland party and a $100 Pizza Bear gift card.

Nerd Nite

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7:15-9 p.m.

“Be there and be square.” Every month, nerds unite over drinks at Gravely Brewing Co. to listen to 18-21 minute lectures about everything from math feuds to the genealogy of Godzilla. October’s topics: opera, real estate and deep sea diving. Arrive at 5 p.m. for happy hour.

FRIDAY

Recbar’s Monster Bash

Recbar

Free | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

A free Halloween party? We’re in. Recbar is mixing it up with a Friday night costume party (as opposed to Saturday) and DJ tunes from J FROST 5. Best individual and group costumes will receive $150 gift cards.