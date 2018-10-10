10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in October

Voodoo Economics (Album Release)

Friday, Oct. 5

Zanzabar

Combining elements of psych-rock and indie punk, Voodoo Economics has an experimental and interesting edge, but they have the ability to shape songs into smooth, catchy gems.

<a href="http://voodooeconomicsband.bandcamp.com/track/nothing-like-it">Nothing Like It by Voodoo Economics</a>

Cropped Out

Friday, Oct. 5-6

American Turners Club

Some festivals rely on streaming algorithms to determine how they will fill out a lineup, but Cropped Out has about the exact opposite approach. Clearly a labor of love, the two-day, annual DIY festival fills its three stages with compelling, boundary-pushing artists from Louisville and beyond. This year that includes Endless Boogie, Shabazz Palaces, The Web, Catherine Irwin and Equipment Pointed Ankh.



LRS Fest

Saturday, Oct. 6

Brown-Foreman Amphitheater

This one-day, 11-band music festival on the river features Flaw, Post Animal, Daddy Issues, Anemic Royalty, GRLwood, King Kong and more. From hard-hitting punk to straight-forward rock and roll, the LRS festival is a great way to see an array of the area’s bands at a great price. Stop by Guestroom Records, Matt Anthony Record Shop or Better Days Records to get an advance ticket for $20.



Fleetwood Mac

Wednesday, Oct. 10

KFC Yum Center

The group has swapped in former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell for Lindsey Buckingham, but they remain a touring force with this brand new legendary guitarist. Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and company have endured their share of turmoil through the years, but with a slew of hits, and all sorts of talent, they’re still flying high.



Cat Power

Friday, Oct. 12

Headliners Music Hall

A direct, evocative songwriter who makes melancholy, unique and piercing music, Cat Power, aka Chan Marshall, has consistently twisted and turned her music in new directions. And, by the time Cat Power visits Louisville, her first album in six years, Wanderer, which drops on Oct. 5, will once again probably forward her sound.



Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Brown Theater

Longtime friends and acclaimed singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen are swinging into Louisville for their joint tour, where the two Texas songwriters will perform their respective decades-deep discographies.



Elton John

Tuesday, Oct. 23

KFC Yum Center

The final tour off one of the most famous musicians ever to live, Elton John’s career is full of defining moments and memorable songs, and, since he seems serious about retiring from the road to be with his family more, this might be you’re last chance to see him live, with the exception of a one-off.



Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters (Album Release)

Friday, Oct. 26

Odeon

Through driving, gritty alt-country, locals Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters have made waves, and their forthcoming album, All Damn Day, doesn’t disappoint.

<a href="http://nickdittmeier.bandcamp.com/album/midwest-heart-southern-blues">Midwest Heart/Southern Blues by Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters</a>

GRLwood, Prayer Line, Blind Scryer

Saturday, Oct. 27

Kaiju

Local noise-punk favorites GRLwood will be joined by the horror movie-inspired rock band Prayer Line and doom metal practitioners Blind Scryer for the Never Nervous Halloween show.



Slothrust

Sunday, Oct. 28

Zanzabar

Through melancholy post-punk that can be muscular, catchy, and, oftentimes, both, Slothrust has a constant intensity that never lets them be boring.

