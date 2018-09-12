Fantastic Negrito and two other concerts to catch this week

Wombo, Long Hots, Law Offices

Kaiju

Wednesday, Sept. 12

With driving, psychedelic post-punk that’s manic and sharp, Wombo’s quickly-shifting, menacing music is ambitious and always interesting. Long Hots is yet another good rock-and-roll band from Philly — with a proto-punk heart, this trio mixes chaotic guitars, cool, distanced vocals and heavy-handed drums for something that simultaneously feels classic and new. Law Offices features members of Cereal Glyphs and Tropical Trash, so they shouldn’t disappoint. The show is presented by Cropped Out.

Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle

Zanzabar

Saturday, Sept. 15

As practitioners of gloomy, hazy psychedelic post-rock, Emma Ruth Rundle and Jaye Jayle play the type of atmospheric music that’s ominous, piercing and moving. It’s stormy and haunting stuff, but there’s a lot of punch and life to it, kind of in the way that Cormac McCarthy’s most chilling chapters are.



Fantastic Negrito, Church Friends

Odeon

Wednesday, Sept. 19

With a blues base and wider genre ambitions, Fantastic Negrito stretches his sound through various styles, while his lyrics hit hard. His song “Lost In The Crowd” was the winner of the 2015 NPR Tiny Desk competition, a well-deserved victory that helped stir up some publicity for his debut album, The Last Days Of Oakland, which showcased a mix between retro roots and futuristic sounds. And he continues to walk that line with clever ideas and a vortex of energy.

