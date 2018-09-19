Three bands to catch before 6 p.m. at Bourbon & Beyond

Bourbon & Beyond, which takes place Sept. 22-23 at Champion’s Park, is loaded with big name acts such as Robert Plant, Sting and David Byrne, but if you’re going earlier, don’t miss these sets.

Joseph

Saturday | Oak Stage | 2:20 p.m.

A band of sisters, Joseph plays melodic, harmony-heavy coffeehouse folk that is uplifting and haunting. Like acts such as First Aid Kit, their songs are chilly and striking — throwbacks to ‘70s AM radio, with sparse instrumentation and big vocals.



Advertisement

Ben Sollee

Sunday | Bluegrass Situation Stage

2 p.m.

An ambitious musician who has looked to push roots and classical music in a number of different interesting directions, Kentucky-native Ben Sollee makes a cello sound right at home in Appalachian styles. Working with artists like Jim James, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Sollee has created a wide range of intriguing, unique music that’s part indie rock, part mad scientist Americana.



Blackberry Smoke

Sunday | Oak Stage | 3:50 p.m.

Like Lucero or Drive-By Truckers, Blackberry Smoke falls into the alt-country category, although not very neatly, because, like any good alt-country band, the music they play spans across a few different genres. Part Southern rock, part rooted country/folk, Blackberry Smoke walks the line between tradition and new ideas.

