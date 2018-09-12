Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (9/12)

Mitch’s ‘house of canards’ | Absurd

It couldn’t be more obvious. The anonymous op-ed writer in The New York Times is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, with an assist from Mitch McConnell. The piece clearly was written by a mainstream, rock-rib Republican, like both of them, and who better than Mitch to orchestrate this ready-for-TV “House of Canards” move? LEO founder U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, in a tweet, (generously) gave all the credit to Chao: “Heck with Fantasy Football. I’m starting a Fantasy Whistleblower league on the NY Times op-ed writer. My first draft choice is Elaine Chao, one of the few officials I suspect of having a conscience.”

Taciturnity is complicity | Thorn

It’s easy for Mitch to criticize a two-bit GOP candidate in a state race for what he said about Mitch’s marriage to Chao. He said white people “should maintain our people and our culture as much as anyone else,” and the marriage is one of “companionship” more than “a statement about children,” the Courier Journal reported. Yet, when President tRump runs his racist mouth, calling white supremacists “very fine people,” or labeling African nations “shithole countries” or mocking U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” (but she persisted)… or when our governor was amazed that West Louisvillians play chess… Mitch issued tepid rebukes, or none. Maybe Occupy ICE can loan him a bullhorn to dun tRump every day, every time.

We hate to call it a draw… | Absurd

We hate to agree with disgraced, former UofL basketball coach Rick “Breadstick” Pitino, but his book perfectly describes Gov. Matt “Bell Curve” Bevin as a “religious zealot with a puritanical streak.” And we hate to agree with Bevin, but he perfectly described Pitino: “‘Now he just sounds like a desperate, angry, bitter person who wants to lay blame everywhere but at his own feet, which is where, frankly, so much of it belongs,” Bevin said on NewsRadio 840 WHAS.

Who’s in charge at Ballard? | Thorn

Was it culturally insensitive, at best, to hoist a watermelon through the stands at the Ballard High School football game against Central High School? Yes. Was it done against other schools? Not relevant. It’s wrong to use anything as a metaphor for smashing opponents. Would it be OK to burn an effigy? No.