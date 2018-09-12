Record Review: Saturday School — ‘Sophomore Album’

Saturday School produces hard-hitting, hook-heavy garage rock cut from the same cloth as the Ramones, but filtered through the bombast of Bikini Kill or Skull Kontrol. This is delightful, snarling music, a dark narrative that swings from singing about parking lot smoking on the track “Movement III” to violence on “Movement VIII.” The album plays like the “Harry Potter” novels, moving from a youthful sense of discovery into rebellion and onto the darker, more angst-driven moments that come with your later teenage years. Despite plumbing the depths of after-school depravity and anxiety, Saturday School has managed to make a fun record that demands repeat listens at ear-splitting volumes.

<a href="http://saturdayschoolband.bandcamp.com/album/sophomore-album">Sophomore Album by Saturday School</a>

