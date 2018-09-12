Record Review: March Four — ‘now you know’

Opening on an especially elegant moment, March Four kicks off now you know with an air of charm. Part of creating its world are the sublime pops and clicks sampled from vinyl, giving a kind of musty feel to the overall affair. The tracks are short, instrumental sketches that pull from a variety of sources. You’ll hear chopped and screwed vocal samples, a jazzy interlude or lush synth work blended into one patchwork pastiche, while deep bass and drum work add a hip-hop flair under the dense array of sounds. A short album, it’s over before you know it, not overstaying its welcome or overextending the character of the sounds presented.

<a href="http://marchfour.bandcamp.com/album/now-you-know">now you know by MARCH FOUR</a>

