Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse

With a colorful set of cartoon characters assigned to each brew, Against the Grain has established a fun, recognizable brand. Its brews are organized by categories — hop, smoke, dark, malt, session and whim — identifiable by imagery for each. AtG’s list mixes and matches flavors within its own rules, making playfully delicious brews. That includes the renowned Bo and Luke Duke Smoke Stout, a highly sought after local beer, and rightfully so. Located with Louisville Slugger Field, AtG offers outdoor and indoor seating, and it is virtually always busy, especially popping when it hosts live music or when a Louisville City FC game is in town. AtG is also known for its excellent, inventive food, hence the “smokehouse” in its name.

