Floyd County Brewing Co.

Floyd County Brewing is quirky, featuring an Olde English, Medieval Pub vibe near the heart of downtown New Albany, Indiana. This is the kind of place that feels right to visit in cooler weather, be that for its superlative selection of porters and darker ales, or for the full-size King Louie’s Turkey Leg, if you want to eat like a knight. This is primarily a restaurant (with a great selection of bison!), although the bar area sports a small stage that often features low-key music, and a TV or two if you just want to zone out on your own.

Advertisement