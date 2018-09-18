Flat12 Bierwerks

Originating from our neighbors to the north in Indianapolis, Flat12 has enriched the Sunny Side of Louisville with an excellent and rotating tap list that continues to evolve. Perhaps more than anything, the Jeffersonville, Indiana, location of Flat12 is all about the porch. Situated on the river near the Big Four Bridge, Flat12 has an incredible and peaceful view of the river, especially at night. It has a small stage area that hosts live music periodically, so make sure to call ahead to reserve a table. The food is pub fare, tacos, burgers and the kind of appetizers designed to soak up a buzz. The Dan Patch Wit and Bleeding Heart IPA are solid staples, but grab the Wine Barrel Saison if you can.

Advertisement