From the outside, Donum Dei (Latin for Gift of God) is inauspicious, set back from the road in the rear end of a strip mall. With a limited kitchen (simple sandwiches and soups), Donum Dei focuses its energy on its brew selection, which includes Scotch ale Unicorn, Nebulae and an IPA. Over the last year, it has expanded into distilling, crafting fine spirits such as vodka and whiskey. It has ample indoor space and sidewalk space for outdoor seating, albeit not with much of a view.

