A Highlands staple, Cumberland Brewery has been part of the Bardstown Road landscape for decades. It is famous for its Cream Ale, Nitro Porter and seasonal quaffs such as the Moonbow Wit. Try the bison burger, Cumberland Wings and Cumberland Beer Cheese! Built into a narrow building, the brewery’s indoor seating is at a premium, and the upstairs seating is cozy and a good place to chill with friends. A few sidewalk tables provide unparalleled people watching.

