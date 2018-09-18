Apocalypse Brew Works

Apocalypse is a Friday-to-Sunday spot with a reputation for small-batch, fresh craft beer. It is a great place to hang with your dogs and/or kids, as it offers limited indoor seating, but has a lot of outdoor seating; Apocalypse isn’t ideal for a rainy day. Apocalypse has no kitchen, but food trucks roll through when it’s open. Its beers can include summertime staples such as the Watermelon Crack, a delicious and imminently sessionable beer, and Fallout Dust, a wintertime classic that uses peppercorns to remarkable effect.

