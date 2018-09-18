Akasha Brewing Co.

This is the only bar in town to feature a Pintwood Derby. Akasha is a low-key spot with a wide array of brews. It has an absolutely stunning doppelbock, a rarity in this town, called Goaty McBockface, and features regular favorites such as its Fehr’s XL American Extra Lager and the English Mild with Brett, a soured, low ABV (alcohol by volume) session ale. It has board games and arcade games, and usually the music is played at a conversational volume. There is no food here, but Feast BBQ and delicious Grind Burger Kitchen are doors away, ideal on warm nights to munch on out on the brewery’s limited patio area while sipping a beer.

